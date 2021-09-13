Mankato DPS investigating death of 18-year-old

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is investigating the death of an eighteen year old.

According to Mankato Public Safety, Pal Mat Kueth was found around 12:30 p.m. in a house on Glenwood Avenue.

The cause of death is not yet known, there is an autopsy being conducted.

Public Safety doesn’t suspect any suspicious activity regarding his death.

Kueth was a 2021 Mankato East High School graduate, there is a Go Fund Me page that was created on Sunday and has already raised $6,000 dollars.

