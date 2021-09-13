Your Photos
Mankato PrideFest wraps up after successful weekend

By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 20th annual Mankato PrideFest wrapped up this evening after a successful weekend.

The celebration included live music, drag shows and dance parties. Small businesses also got in on the action, like Mom & Pop’s ice cream, which sold special t-shirts, and Nolabelle Kitchen + Bar, which hosted a drag brunch.

This year’s parade honored late South Central Minnesota Pride Executive Director Jessica Flatequal, who led PrideFest for 15 years before her passing in 2019.

Organizers say the festival made a big comeback from last summer with about 3,000 people in attendance.

SCMN Pride Board Member Charlie Johnston said, “We weren’t really sure what to expect, from a numbers perspective, with COVID, but it was really great to see all of that support from the community, everybody coming out to a safe space where they can be who they are.”

SCMN Pride says the celebration will continue Friday at Mankato Brewery’s Queers and Beer event.

