Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association accepting scholarship applications

FILE — The 2021 Law Enforcement Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.(AP, Facebook/Minnesota Sheriffs' Association)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The 2021 Law Enforcement Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.

The Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 15 $2,000 scholarships for this year.

The members of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association give special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course or one of the two or four-year law enforcement degree colleges.

“The Board of Directors feel peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform,” Brown County Sheriff Jason Seidl said. “[The] Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career choice. [The] Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association recognizes some students need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically.”

The Scholarship Committee, in making its selection of awards, intends on achieving representation from all geographical areas of the state. Scholarship awards will be announced by Dec. 29.

Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories:

  • Mandated POST Skills Program;
  • In their second year of a two-year law enforcement program; or
  • In their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.

Students meeting these criteria are invited to obtain a scholarship application from their local sheriff’s office or online at www.mnsheriffs.org.

Applications must be submitted and/or returned to a student’s local sheriff’s office by Nov. 19.

