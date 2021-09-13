Your Photos
MN State Patrol reminds drivers of school bus, road safety rules

School bus
School bus(WJRT)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Patrol is reminding drivers of road safety rules as school buses hit the streets once again.

According to MSP, drivers must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights or a stop arm.

In 2019, MSP reported nearly 1,200 citations, each one facing a $500 fine.

Motorists can be criminally charged for passing a school bus on the right or when a child is outside.

Above all, MSP says drivers and students should remain aware of their surroundings at all times.

“It’s the time that kids are most vulnerable, on the way to and from school, when they’re getting on and off the school bus. We want the public to put the distractions away so that they can stay focused on the road, what’s around them, what’s ahead of them. We need parents to remind their kids to stay at the bus stop and wait until the driver signals that it’s safe to cross as well, but kids can be unpredictable,” said Lieutenant Brian Reu, Pupil Transportation Safety Director at MSP.

In addition to rules of the road, MSP has online resources for kids called School Bus Aware.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

