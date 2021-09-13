Your Photos
VINE Faith in Action offers classes to help seniors stay active

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith In Action is on a mission to help local seniors stay active.

Lisa and Kelsey tried out one of their classes known for helping with joint pain and improving balance.

The next Tai Chi class put on by Vine Faith In Action takes place tomorrow and runs Tuesdays and Fridays at the horseshoe court in Wheeler Park in North Mankato.

Classes run from 9:30 to 10:15. Registration details

