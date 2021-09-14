Bethany Lutheran College seeking bids for wellness center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 67,000-square-foot field house has garnered $10 million in donations, which helped convince the Bethany Lutheran College’s Board of Regents to approve seeking bids on the long-awaited project.

Bethany Lutheran College President Gene Pfeifer is overjoyed to keep adding to the fast-growing amenities.

“Now to have this as our next blessing is just a wonderful thing.”

The 87,000-square-foot wellness center will be jam-packed with an alumni room, student lounge, locker rooms, training rooms and offices for coaches.

The field house is one of the big components of the wellness center. It will have a 200-meter six-lane track with opportunities for field events like pole vault and long jump.

“Infield turf, so we want a space for baseball, softball, soccer teams, intramural programs to have indoor activity space that they can use that they can use in those winter months in Minnesota,” Pfeifer said.

Pfeifer is hoping the state-of-the-art center will make Bethany Lutheran College a destination higher education institution.

“It will be a great asset for both current students, but it is also something that prospective students are looking for,” Pfeifer explained.

As well as bringing in students, it’s going to be a great component for recruiting athletes.

The Wellness Center is three and four of the Building Bethany plan, which is a multi-phase plan.

Phase 1 is moving the baseball team to ISG Field, phase 2 was building a brand-new soccer field. Phase 3 and 4 is the Wellness Center, and phase 5 is renovating one of the old gyms at Bethany Lutheran College.

