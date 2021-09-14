Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bethany Lutheran College seeking bids for wellness center

The 87,000-square-foot wellness center will be jam packed with an alumni room, student lounge, locker rooms, training rooms and offices for coaches
By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 67,000-square-foot field house has garnered $10 million in donations, which helped convince the Bethany Lutheran College’s Board of Regents to approve seeking bids on the long-awaited project.

Bethany Lutheran College President Gene Pfeifer is overjoyed to keep adding to the fast-growing amenities.

“Now to have this as our next blessing is just a wonderful thing.”

The 87,000-square-foot wellness center will be jam-packed with an alumni room, student lounge, locker rooms, training rooms and offices for coaches.

The field house is one of the big components of the wellness center. It will have a 200-meter six-lane track with opportunities for field events like pole vault and long jump.

“Infield turf, so we want a space for baseball, softball, soccer teams, intramural programs to have indoor activity space that they can use that they can use in those winter months in Minnesota,” Pfeifer said.

Pfeifer is hoping the state-of-the-art center will make Bethany Lutheran College a destination higher education institution.

“It will be a great asset for both current students, but it is also something that prospective students are looking for,” Pfeifer explained.

As well as bringing in students, it’s going to be a great component for recruiting athletes.

The Wellness Center is three and four of the Building Bethany plan, which is a multi-phase plan.

Phase 1 is moving the baseball team to ISG Field, phase 2 was building a brand-new soccer field. Phase 3 and 4 is the Wellness Center, and phase 5 is renovating one of the old gyms at Bethany Lutheran College.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is investigating the death of an 18 year old.
Mankato DPS investigating death of 18-year-old
Charges pending following downtown Mankato pursuit, crash
Charges pending following downtown Mankato pursuit, crash
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Chasing Our Tails buys Del Monte Foods building in Sleepy Eye
Chasing Our Tails buys Del Monte Foods building in Sleepy Eye
New Ulm man remembers working in Pentagon on 9/11
Sept. 11 anniversary brings back memories for New Ulm man who worked at Pentagon that day

Latest News

Bethany Lutheran College seeking bids for wellness center
MSU hosts this free farmers market twice a year
Minnesota State University, Mankato hosts free farmers market for students
Mankato Family YMCA Brother/Sister Program receives donation
YMCA’s Brother/Sister program seeks volunteer mentors
YMCA’s Brother/Sister program seeks volunteer mentors