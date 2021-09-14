Bethany Lutheran College sets new enrollment record

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Bethany Lutheran College’s fall 2021 enrollment marks an all-time high in the college’s history.

Exactly 800 students are currently taking classes from Bethany, an increase from last fall’s record enrollment of 778 students.

Included among the 800 students are 660 undergraduate, 15 graduate, high school students enrolled at Bethany through Minnesota’s Post-Secondary Enrollment Option (PSEO) or through an online partnership with schools both locally and throughout the nation (119), and a small number of nondegree-seeking students (6).

The 2021 first-year class of 228 students is also a record number of new students at Bethany. The 660 undergraduate students also mark an all-time high, while the full-time-equivalency (FTE) statistic, which is used as a key metric for institutional reporting for colleges and universities, also sets a new record at 710.

With the increased enrollment, Bethany Lutheran College is also experiencing the highest number of students living on campus in the school’s history, with 422 students living in college housing this semester.

“These excellent enrollment figures are welcome news. We’re very thankful for our continued growth, even as the recruitment climate remains challenging,” Bethany Lutheran College President Gene Pfeifer said in a news release. “We continue to focus our efforts on serving the needs of our students well, and on establishing new, attractive programs of interest for prospective students. Those efforts are proving to be a catalyst for growth. These numbers move us closer to realizing our enrollment objectives for coming years.”

