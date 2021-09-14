City of North Mankato begins work on next year’s budget

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato has begun the process of putting together next year’s budget, beginning with their first meeting Monday.

The city says the taxable market value grew by four percent to $1.3 billion. That’s a $594,000 increase from 2021 and means new homes and businesses have been added in the city.

The city also says this year will be the first year the strategic plan, which outlines goals and objectives for the city over the next three to five years, will be incorporated into the budget.

”Then the budget is taking those big guidelines and putting it to paper essentially of setting aside the money, making sure we’re moving to achieve those goals,” North Mankato Finance Director Kevin McCann explained.

The North Mankato City Council plans to pass the full budget in December.

