Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

The Docket: Mankato seeks feedback on Community Investment Plan

The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics...
The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics each week that matters to you.(KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is holding an open house this week for residents to provide feedback for Mankato’s proposed 2022 Community Investment Plan.

Proposed projects include Germania Park redevelopment, street improvements, additional pickleball facilities at Tourtellotte Park, transit development and more.

The open house is at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Ellerbe Room.

City council members and residents will also get the chance to view proposed projects up close during a bus tour.

“Sept. 23, the following Thursday, similar time, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., we’ll have a Mankato transit bus that will take the council and department heads, and if there are members of the public, we’ll accommodate as many as we can. So they’ll tour around some of the larger planned projects,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said.

Everyone will need to wear a mask on the bus tour.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is investigating the death of an 18 year old.
Mankato DPS investigating death of 18-year-old
Charges pending following downtown Mankato pursuit, crash
Charges pending following downtown Mankato pursuit, crash
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Chasing Our Tails buys Del Monte Foods building in Sleepy Eye
Chasing Our Tails buys Del Monte Foods building in Sleepy Eye
New Ulm man remembers working in Pentagon on 9/11
Sept. 11 anniversary brings back memories for New Ulm man who worked at Pentagon that day

Latest News

The Cyclones impress with shut out win over Loyola.
St. Clair shuts out Mankato Loyola
HIGHLIGHTS: Loyola vs. St. Clair
The Nicollet Raiders earn first win of the 2021 season, on Monday.
Nicollet picks up first win on the road vs. JWP
HIGHLIGHTS: Nicollet vs. JWP