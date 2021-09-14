The Docket: Mankato seeks feedback on Community Investment Plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is holding an open house this week for residents to provide feedback for Mankato’s proposed 2022 Community Investment Plan.

Proposed projects include Germania Park redevelopment, street improvements, additional pickleball facilities at Tourtellotte Park, transit development and more.

The open house is at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Ellerbe Room.

City council members and residents will also get the chance to view proposed projects up close during a bus tour.

“Sept. 23, the following Thursday, similar time, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., we’ll have a Mankato transit bus that will take the council and department heads, and if there are members of the public, we’ll accommodate as many as we can. So they’ll tour around some of the larger planned projects,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said.

Everyone will need to wear a mask on the bus tour.

