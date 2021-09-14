Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37

Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.
Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death. No details were provided.

Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years.

He played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft.

He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is investigating the death of an 18 year old.
Mankato DPS investigating death of 18-year-old
Charges pending following downtown Mankato pursuit, crash
Charges pending following downtown Mankato pursuit, crash
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Chasing Our Tails buys Del Monte Foods building in Sleepy Eye
Chasing Our Tails buys Del Monte Foods building in Sleepy Eye
New Ulm man remembers working in Pentagon on 9/11
Sept. 11 anniversary brings back memories for New Ulm man who worked at Pentagon that day

Latest News

The 87,000-square-foot Wellness Center will be jam packed with an Alumni Room, student lounge,...
Bethany Lutheran College seeking bids for wellness center
Bethany Lutheran College seeking bids for wellness center
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
MSU hosts this free farmers market twice a year
Minnesota State University, Mankato hosts free farmers market for students