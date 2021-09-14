Your Photos
Jeff Bridges says cancer in remission, reveals he was hospitalized for COVID-19

Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for...
Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for chemotherapy.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”

The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he is sharing only now, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 while he was undergoing chemotherapy.

“Covid kicked my *** pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated & feeling much better now,” he wrote.

Bridges said Geston spent five days in the hospital, but he was stuck in a hospital bed for five weeks and was even “getting close to the Pearly Gates” at one point because his immune system was shot. Recovery was difficult, he said — until recently, he’s needed oxygen support just to walk around. But with the help of an excellent medical team, he was finally able to walk his daughter, Hayley, down the aisle and dance with her at her wedding to “a wonderful guy, Justin Shane.”

Bridges, 71, posted a video of the father-daughter dance, as well as a trailer for “The Old Man,” a television series he’s starring in and executive-producing. The FX series had been scheduled to premiere this year, before cancer and COVID-19 got in the way. “I’m excited to get back to work,” he wrote.

