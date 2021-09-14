Your Photos
Judge suspends Minnesota’s tougher standards on deadly force

A judge has suspended Minnesota’s new stricter standards on when police can use deadly force, halting a change in state law that followed the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A judge has suspended Minnesota’s new stricter standards on when police can use deadly force, halting a change in state law that followed the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.

The new standards, passed by the Legislature in 2020, raised the bar on officers to justify in specific terms how their actions involving lethal force were necessary. Several law enforcement lobbying groups filed a legal challenge to get the law tossed out or at least suspended until more officers could be trained on the new expectations.

Ramsey County Judge Leonardo Castro on Monday ruled that the changes to the law will be put on hold until the lawsuit is complete.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

