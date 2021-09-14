Mankato City Council makes change to public speaking period at meetings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council is adjusting its public speaking rules to let residents speak earlier in council meetings.

The public speaking period for non-agenda items will be moved close to the beginning of the meeting.

The council is hoping the change will be more time-efficient for residents.

Those wanting to speak on a specific agenda item will have to wait for that item.

The council also says it’s a good idea to let them know if you’re planning to speak at the meeting.

”You know the biggest thing is if they would like to speak during a meeting, it’s always better if they can reach out to the city clerk ahead of the meeting time to let us know so we make sure they get recognized,” said Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz.

Residents who reach out ahead of time will get the opportunity to be called on first.

The council made no other changes to the public speaking period.

