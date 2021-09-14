Minnesota State University, Mankato hosts free farmers market for students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The farmers market targets students who may need some extra produce or food.

According to MSU officials it’s also a great way to discuss food insecurity in the area and with college students.

How to get help if you or someone you know is struggling with food insecurity.

MSU actually has five options to help students who are facing issues obtaining food.

They are just trying to raise awareness about the increasing issue.

”Just because a student grows up K-12, doesn’t mean that when they turn eighteen, they are automatically imbue with all the resources in life. If that keeps them in school and focused on what’s important. Their goals and what their ambitions are rather than their stomach growling and this is the very least that we can do,” MSU graduate advisor, community engagement office Crystal Watts said.

MSU hosts this free farmers market for students twice a year.

