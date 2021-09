JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls’ volleyball team hosted the Nicollet Raiders for a Monday night showdown.

The Raiders won the back-and-forth battle in five sets, 3-2.

Nicollet improves to 1-3 on the season while the Bulldogs move to 2-4.

