School bus involved in 3 vehicle crash in Waseca County
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Patrol reports no life-threatening injuries from a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday.
It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday on Highway 13 and 13th Avenue NW in Waseca County.
The State Patrol reports the bus, a sport utility vehicle and a pickup were all traveling northbound when they collided.
Troopers say the driver of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No one on the bus was hurt.
