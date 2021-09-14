School bus involved in 3 vehicle crash in Waseca County

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Patrol reports no life-threatening injuries from a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday on Highway 13 and 13th Avenue NW in Waseca County.

The State Patrol reports the bus, a sport utility vehicle and a pickup were all traveling northbound when they collided.

Troopers say the driver of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No one on the bus was hurt.

