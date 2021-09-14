Your Photos
Snack fans can enter to win stay in Planters’ ‘NUTmobile’

Mr. Peanut is renting out Planters' "NUTmobile" to one fan.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, Minn. (CNN) - Who’s ready to go nuts?

Planters’ “NUTmobile,” the snack company’s peanut-shaped vehicle, is now open for business.

The 26-foot-long “Peanut on Wheels” is now located on waterfront property in Duluth, Minnesota.

A night’s stay costs the same price as a jar of Planters Peanuts, $3.50, but there’s a catch: there’s only a single booking for a two-night stay in the giant peanut.

Along with the booking, the winner of the sweepstakes will also get a $1,500 travel stipend, and of course, plenty of peanuts.

The sweepstakes opens on Sept. 17 and will end on Oct. 1. Those interested can visit mrpeanutinnanutshell.com to enter.

