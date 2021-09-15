Drought conditions causing fluctuation in pheasant numbers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Minnesota DNR, Pheasant numbers have declined by twenty five percent from last year.

Even though numbers are down, they are on pace with the ten year average in the state.

Lack of rain in the recent months has caused a decrease in the vegetation that attracts pheasants.

”As heat builds up and as drought goes on, you know the hens would be under stress. They could not have made as many nesting attempts so that would lead to lower count. Then there is the whole, they are just behaving in a way that we just can’t count them this year because of the drought. They are moving around, they are not hanging out in those roadsides,” DNR upland game research scientist Tim Lyons said.

According to the DNR this year’s statewide pheasant index was 41 birds per 100 miles of roads driven.

