FUN.com invests in employees with Halloween Heroes Program

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As orders are placed, readied and sent out, costume and gift distribution and sales company FUN.com is opening their doors for employment to those outside the Mankato area with their Halloween Heroes Program.

The Halloween Heroes Program is designed to fill FUN.com’s demand for employment as it heads into its busiest season.

“We know that we are playing an important role in the community and again we are just grateful for all of the people that show out and help us out,” chief operations officer for FUN.com Dallas Clarksean said.

The program is meant to open the doors for those outside of the Mankato area for work as FUN.com. The North Mankato company has spent around $600,000 to house employees in hotel rooms if they live more than 30 miles away.

“We are really fortunate to have FUN.com in North Mankato, they are a worldwide company and to have them be a part of the greater Mankato region and to bring in people and bring interest to our community with their seasonal work,” president and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth Jessica Beyer said.

Fall brings the most business for FUN.com, increasing the demand for warehouse employees.

“What we try to stress is flexibility, this is a temporary position with the ability to audition for a full time role later there is we give flexibility, extra incentives on weekends and it’s just a good work environment,” Clarksean said.

The costume giant is looks to fill over 2200 positions to help with packing, shipments and more.

“Yes it is to address staffing and workforce issues which many businesses are grappling with right now,” said. “But to have that partnership to look at creative solutions and work with the community.”

