Hagedorn to choose charity for Lazzaro donations

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R - Minnesota) has said the contributions he received from Anton Lazzaro will be donated to charities in southern Minnesota that help people impacted by sex trafficking.

Lazzaro was indicted last month by a federal grand jury in Minnesota on child sex trafficking charges.

Hagedorn spoke with KEYC News Now Tuesday while in North Mankato to respond to the campaign donor’s indictment.

“Well we’ve got several people looking into it. We want to make sure when we give it to an organization it’s proper and things of that nature. But as soon as we identify the ones, we’ll take care of it. In the near future, next couple three weeks,” Hagedorn said.

Specific organizations have not been chosen yet.

