Mahkato 49th annual Powwow kicks off Friday

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year away due to the pandemic, Mahkato’s annual traditional powwow returns.

The 49th annual Mahkato Wacipi honors the 38 Dakota warriors executed in Mankato in 1862.

The three-day event, held at Land of Memories Park, features traditional powwow dance, ceremonies, vendors and more.

Kicking off with Education Day Friday at 9 a.m.

Grand Entrances begin:

  • Friday at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday at 1 p.m.

“The grand entrance is the highlight of all pow wows, so Come and invite your friends and your family,” said Mahkato Powwow Chair David Brave Heart.

More information can be found at Powwow Details | Mahkato Mdewakanton Association (mahkatowacipi.org).

