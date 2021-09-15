MSU Mankato invites students, community members to drive-in movie

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato is inviting students and community members to a drive-in movie on Friday.

The university’s student events team will be showing “In The Heights” on a 40-foot tall screen at 9 p.m. in Lot 20, located on the corner of Stadium Road and Warren Street. The lot will open for parking at 8:30 p.m.

Audio for the picture will be available on the radio at 88.3 FM.

The cost for community members wishing to attend is $5 per vehicle. Tickets may be purchased online at mnsuevents.com.

Theater concessions will also be available for purchase.

“In The Heights,” released in 2021, is a musical drama film that is rated PG-13.

According to Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Events Team, until the drive-in movies that have been shown on campus in recent years, there had not been an outdoor drive-in movie shown in the Mankato area since the Kato Twin Star Drive-In closed in 1988. The Student Events Team reported that only six drive-in theaters remain active in Minnesota, with the closest of those to Mankato located 55 miles away.

