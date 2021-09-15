North Mankato fire results in only minor injuries

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato Fire Department extinguished a residential fire Wednesday.

The fire department was called to a residential cooking fire in the 1600 block of Colony Court at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday.

Emergency crews arrived to find the fire had been extinguished by the resident and stovetop’s automatic extinguishers mounted in the vent hood.

The unit received minor fire and smoke damage, and the building was ventilated by the fire department.

The resident was treated on-scene by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services for burns to the hands.

The North Mankato Fire Department was on-scene for approximately 30 minutes and was assisted by the North Mankato Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services.

