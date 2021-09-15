Your Photos
North Mankato police investigating businesses window damage

Window smashed by cement block at Wheels Unlimited in North Mankato.
Window smashed by cement block at Wheels Unlimited in North Mankato.(Chad Pasbrig | KEYC News Now)
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato police are investigating two incidents of windows being smashed at businesses on Belgrade Avenue.

Both occurred in the early hours Tuesday, September 14.

One at Wheels Unlimited by a cinder block, the other at Napil Shop by a large cement edging.

Nothing was reported stolen by both businesses, however, three motorcycles were damaged during the break, at an estimated cost of over $3,000 dollars.

Officials say they suspect both were done by the same individual and are reviewing surveillance from surrounding businesses as well as implementing extra patrol.

