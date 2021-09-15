North Mankato police investigating businesses window damage

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato police are investigating two incidents of windows being smashed at businesses on Belgrade Avenue.

Both occurred in the early hours Tuesday, September 14.

One at Wheels Unlimited by a cinder block, the other at Napil Shop by a large cement edging.

Nothing was reported stolen by both businesses, however, three motorcycles were damaged during the break, at an estimated cost of over $3,000 dollars.

Officials say they suspect both were done by the same individual and are reviewing surveillance from surrounding businesses as well as implementing extra patrol.

