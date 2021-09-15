Waseca man named Angler of the Year

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - After being named Classic Bass Tour Champion twice, a Waseca angler can now add Angler of the Year to his list of accolades.

Noah Schultz wins a brand-new Skeet boat valued at $55,000 for catching 21 bass for a total weight of 62 pounds and 12 ounces at the Bass Tour Championship on Lake Mille Lacs.

This is the second boat win for Schultz, in 2019 he got first in the same championship tourney on Bay Lake also taking home a brand-new skeet boat.

“It was very intense, it came down to the last 10 minutes and somehow I caught a few fish in the last 10 minutes to get the win. It’s just been a blessing, it’s crazy to think it happened not once, but twice. I still can’t believe it,” said Schultz.

Anglers began fishing from 7-11 a.m., then again from noon until 4 p.m.

Schultz, who’s been fishing his whole life, won out of 24 other competitors.

