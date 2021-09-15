Weekly state high school football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 15, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A

School Total Points

1. Lakeville South (3) (2-0) 48 2

2. Eden Prairie (2) (2-0) 47 1

3. St. Michael-Albertville (2-0) 39 3

4. Rosemount (2-0) 35 4

5. Wayzata (2-0) 31 5

6. Shakopee (2-0) 25 6

7. Maple Grove (2-0) 20 7

8. Minnetonka (2-0) 10 NR

9. Stillwater (2-0) 6 NR

(tie) Woodbury (2-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeville North 5, Farmington 3.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Mankato West (4) (2-0) 58 1

2. Moorhead (2) (2-0) 51 2

3. Andover (2-0) 49 4

4. Spring Lake Park (2-0) 40 T5

5. St. Thomas Academy (2-0) 35 T5

6. Mahtomedi (2-0) 24 7

7. Rogers (2-0) 17 10

8. Chaska (2-0) 16 8

9. Elk River (1-1) 15 3

(tie) Rochester Mayo (2-0) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Chanhassen 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Hutchinson (7) (3-0) 70 1

2. Becker (2-0) 63 2

3. Kasson-Mantorville (2-0) 56 T3

4. Rocori (2-1) 43 5

5. Mound-Westonka (2-0) 38 7

6. Fridley (1-1) 20 8

7. Winona (1-1) 19 T4

8. SMB-Wolfpack (2-0) 17 T10

9. Stewartville (2-0) 11 NR

10. Orono (1-1) 9 NR

(tie) Faribault (2-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Columbia Heights 7, Holy Angels 5, Jordan 5, Willmar 5, Hermantown 3, Cloquet 3, Simley 2.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Pierz (5) (2-0) 64 2

2. Annandale (1) (2-0) 63 T3

3. Cannon Falls (2-0) 53 T3

4. Lake City (2-0) 44 5

5. Litchfield (2-0) 36 T7

6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2-0) 32 6

7. Fairmont (2-0) 24 T9

8. Albany (1-1) 19 1

9. Waseca (2-0) 15 T7

10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (2-0) 13 T9

Others receiving votes: Milaca 10, Dassel-Cokato 6, Perham 5, Aitkin 1.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Blooming Prairie (5) (2-0) 50 1

2. Blue Earth Area (2-0) 43 3

3. Pipestone (2-0) 40 4

4. Redwood Valley (2-0) 31 6

5. Kimball (2-0) 26 T8

6. Minneapolis North (1-1) 17 2

7. Caledonia (1-1) 14 7

8. West Central Ashby (2-0) 12 T8

9. Goodhue (2-0) 11 NR

10. Pelican Rapids (2-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Maple River 6, Paynesville 4, Royalton 3, Triton 3.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. Mahnomen-Waubun (4) (2-0) 40 1

2. Murray County Central (2-0) 34 2

3. Minneota (2-0) 32 3

4. Browerville-Eagle Valley (2-0) 26 4

5. BOLD (2-0) 22 T5

6. Dawson-Boyd (2-0) 21 T5

7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (2-0) 14 7

8. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (2-0) 9 T8

(tie) Polk County West (2-0) 9 NR

10. Pine River-Backus (2-0) 5 T10

Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 4, Randolph 2, Ada-Borup 2.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points Prv

1. Mountain Lake Area (5) (2-0) 58 1

2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (2-0) 47 3

3. Verndale (1) (2-0) 38 T4

4. Spring Grove (1-0) 36 2

5. Lanesboro (2-0) 32 T4

6. Hills-Beaver Creek (2-0) 24 6

7. Win-E-Mac (2-0) 22 9

8. Hancock (2-0) 14 8

9. Blackduck (2-0) 11 NR

(tie) Edgerton (2-0) 11 10

Others receiving votes: Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 8, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 7, Fertile-Beltrami 6, LeRoy-Ostrander 6, Wheaton Herman Norcross 4, Renville County West 3, Nevis 2, NCE-UH 1.

