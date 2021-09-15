Wellness Wednesday: Local gym offers new fitness course for kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kato Athletic Company is adding on a new fitness course catered just to kids.

Kelsey & Lisa stopped by the gym to give it a try alongside young athletes.

The addition of new kids classes is one of the many changes that has taken place recently at Kato Athletic Company, formerly known as Kato Crossfit.

The business is now known as a one stop shop for health and nutrition, housing a 9,000 square foot, 24/7 fitness center.

”We offer personal training and small group classes launching with our kids classes next month we are Mankato’s exclusive crossfit affiliate and on top of all those unique services we offer a full supplement store as well as chiropractic and massage services,” said Sam Benjegerdes of Kato Athletic Company.

For details on the new kids classes, or to learn more about Kato Athletic Company, click here.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.