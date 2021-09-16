Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Montana

An Amber Alert was issued in Montana for 15-year-old Dana Johnston. A suspect was identified as...
An Amber Alert was issued in Montana for 15-year-old Dana Johnston. A suspect was identified as Cheri Granbois.(MissingKids.org)
By Anna Schleisman and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFYR/Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert in Montana was issued Thursday for a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department said Dana Johnston is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds and last seen in Fort Peck on Wednesday night wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, KFYR reported.

According to the alert, she was assaulted by two unidentified females before someone, identified as 21-year-old Cheri Granbois, dragged her into a black, dual-cab pickup truck with a toolbox in the back.

Granbois was described as approximately 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department at 406-653-6240 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Noah Schultz, two-time bass championship winner, wins boat in 2019 and another in 2021.
Waseca man named Angler of the Year
Jamal L. Smith, 33, is accused of shooting 56-year-old Jay Boughton in the head on July 6 as...
Man accused in road rage killing ‘too violent’ to make court
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Few answers in deaths of 4 Minnesotans found in Wisconsin
Window smashed by cement block at Wheels Unlimited in North Mankato.
North Mankato police investigating window damage to businesses

Latest News

The fires forced the evacuation of Sequoia National Park this week, and additional areas in the...
California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees
Welder at Linder Enterprises
Manufacturing jobs on the rise in Minnesota, according to reports
A health advisory from the CDC in late August reported a rapid increase in Ivermectin...
Judge denies registered nurse’s demand for hospital to treat husband battling COVID-19 with ivermectin
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Mike Mitchell and his dog Chance pose at his home in Anchorage.
Anchorage man, his dog walk distance equal to lap around Earth in 8 years