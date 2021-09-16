Crossview Covenant installs handicap-accessible gaga pit

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you haven’t heard of gaga ball, your kids probably have.

The game is a variant of dodgeball played in a gaga pit. It combines dodging, striking, running and jumping, and the goal is to be the last player standing.

You can find the octagonal pits across our area. The latest is at Crossview Covenant Church in North Mankato.

Through a community effort, they installed a handicap-accessible pit that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy.

Pastor Aaron Thompson says, now that youth groups are meeting for the first time since the pandemic began, it’s the perfect way to bring kids together.

“I think one of the things that this really proves is, one, what can happen when people get together. When someone has an idea, and how it can birth into something really amazing,” Pastor Aaron Thompson said. “But also it shows, our city and organizations and businesses, what a difference it can do for our students in the city.”

Goodrich Construction, Nielson Blacktopping, and members of the community and Crossview congregation all contributed to construction and establishment of the pit.

