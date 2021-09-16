Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Deep Valley Book Festival back in action

Deep Valley is centered around celebrating authors and their books
By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s their sixth year of the largest literary festival in southern Minnesota.

It will be held at the Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center.

Deep Valley is centered around celebrating authors and their books.

The keynote speaker for this year is Will Weaver who is an award willing author who is a Minnesota native.

He has written Memory Boy, The Survivors and his most famous piece Gravestone made of Wheat.

“This is such a great opportunity for readers and writers in Mankato. We really live in a wonderful place for literature. We have a lot of writers in the community, we have a lot of readers in the community. So, when people come into the festival they can interact one-on-one with authors. They are right there at tables, they have their books, they have their books ready to sell,” Deep Valley Book Festival committee member Rachel Hanel said.

The festival is on Oct. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Noah Schultz, two-time bass championship winner, wins boat in 2019 and another in 2021.
Waseca man named Angler of the Year
Jamal L. Smith, 33, is accused of shooting 56-year-old Jay Boughton in the head on July 6 as...
Man accused in road rage killing ‘too violent’ to make court
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Few answers in deaths of 4 Minnesotans found in Wisconsin
Window smashed by cement block at Wheels Unlimited in North Mankato.
North Mankato police investigating window damage to businesses

Latest News

Deep Valley Book Festival back in action
Through a community effort, the congregation installed a handicap-accessible pit that people of...
Crossview Covenant installs handicap-accessible gaga pit
Crossview Covenant installs handicap-accessible gaga pit
Rural Aids Action Network (RAAN) provides free Narcan as well as other resources to those in...
Local overdose prevention resources