Deep Valley Book Festival back in action

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s their sixth year of the largest literary festival in southern Minnesota.

It will be held at the Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center.

Deep Valley is centered around celebrating authors and their books.

The keynote speaker for this year is Will Weaver who is an award willing author who is a Minnesota native.

He has written Memory Boy, The Survivors and his most famous piece Gravestone made of Wheat.

“This is such a great opportunity for readers and writers in Mankato. We really live in a wonderful place for literature. We have a lot of writers in the community, we have a lot of readers in the community. So, when people come into the festival they can interact one-on-one with authors. They are right there at tables, they have their books, they have their books ready to sell,” Deep Valley Book Festival committee member Rachel Hanel said.

The festival is on Oct. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

