LeSueur River One Watershed kickoff meeting tonight

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Local conservation partners announce the beginning of the development of the Le Sueur River One Watershed.

It’s called the One Plan Comprehensive Water Plan and local residents are invited to the kick-off meeting being held today. The meeting will allow residents to provide input on their personal priorities and concerns within the watershed.

The new state initiative will be locally led and will build off existing local water management plans. One of the main objectives of the plan is to build up a strategy on tackling issues like high sediment loads and erosive flows.

The kick-off meeting is set for 6 p.m. at St. Olaf Lake Park in New Richland.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.