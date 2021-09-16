Local overdose prevention resources

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The opioid epidemic remains an issue nationwide and locally.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 429 people died in 2019 from an opioid overdose, compared to 343 in 2018.

Officials expect the trend to move upward significantly amid the pandemic as 2020 and 2021 data releases.

Those statistics include tragedies close to home.

“We’ve been seeing in our region certainly over the last weeks, months and even years now there’s been some overdose deaths and they’ve been caused by a number of different substances. We have been seeing fentanyl here in our local community, these are deadly substances not meant for the human body,” said Mankato Public Safety Deputy Director Matt DuRose.

That’s why officials and advocates are raising awareness of local resources to prevent overdoses.

“People are in need of medical assistance and treatment with that so we’ve had first responders using Narcan on calls for service over the last couple of years, we have that as a resource and it’s also available to the community from various organizations,” said DuRose.

Narcan reverses the effects of opioid-from Fentanyl, Morphine, Heroin and others.

In a press release, the Rural AIDS Action Network (RAAN), says in response to the epidemic, they’ve made Narcan kits available statewide for those in need. Providing training and proper use with each kit.

Locally, Mankato’s RAAN is located in the Presbyterian Church, through the entrance by the back ally from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The organization also provides various other resources.

In addition recovery and assistance options are also available locally at:

WeCovery

The House of Hope

South Central Crisis Center

For a list of further assistance available in Blue Earth County visit blueearthcountymn.gov.

