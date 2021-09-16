Manufacturing jobs on the rise in Minnesota, according to reports

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State employment rates are on the way up. Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development says the state gained over 10,000 jobs in August in both the private and public sectors.

Manufacturing jobs saw the biggest spike last month, adding 2,300 jobs.

“It is an industry that is the second-largest industry in our entire state. It is over $50 billion of our GDP every year, so it is really important. I will say anecdotally talking to manufactures, they are struggling to hire workers like every other industry.”

Linder Enterprises in Mankato specializes in staircases. Like other industries and businesses, it has faced an employment shortage over the last 18 months.

“When COVID happened we were a little bit short on people to start with and so it just got worse when we started to get busy, so we needed even more people than we already did before, and it was just hard to find some of those individuals.”

The manufacturing company has had some recent success in finding employees, but are still in need of workers in different areas of production.

They have tried everything from advertising, hosting events and raising their wages to keep up with their competitors. All tactics are used by many industries right now statewide.

“The wage increase is just kind of it is what it is. A lot of them, we are trying to bring in some more experienced people, so that is a part of the wage increase, is that a lot of the people that we have hired recently have a lot more experience.”

But Linder Enterprises has its eyes on the future for their business, as they continue projects that were put on hold.

“Now that we have a few extra people and business is starting to come in again, and so we are excited to finish that and start producing more product in there.”

