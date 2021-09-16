Your Photos
Minnesota job growth remains steady in August

DEED says Minnesota's unemployment rate for August was 3.8%.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KEYC) - Minnesota job growth remains steady in August.

The state is reporting a total of 4,300 jobs added throughout the month, a 0.2% positive change, bringing the current unemployment rate to 3.8%.

The most jobs added was in the manufacturing industry with 2,300 jobs last month.

Government employment saw the largest deficit, down 1,900 jobs.

The Mankato Metropolitan statistic area has a 4% employment increase since August 2020. That’s the second biggest change behind the Duluth-Superior MSA.

