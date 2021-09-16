Your Photos
Plant to pretreat animal fats for renewable fuel industry

Vehicles are shown in an employee parking lot at the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City,...
Vehicles are shown in an employee parking lot at the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City, Nebraska, on May 7. A joint venture between Tyson and Jacob Stern & Sons has started construction on a factory next to the Dakota City plant that will eventually convert animal fat from Tyson's Midwest beef and pork plants into renewable diesel fuel.(Sioux City Journal/Tim Hynds)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAKOTA CITY, Nebraska (AP) — Construction is starting on a Nebraska plant that will pretreat animal fat for eventual conversion into renewable diesel fuel.

The JST Global facility is a joint venture between Tyson Foods’ and Jacob Stern & Sons. It will be built on 6.5 acres (2.63 hectares) next to Tyson’s flagship beef plant in Dakota City and will complement a similar JST plant in Houston, The Sioux City Journal reports.

Construction begins this week, with plans to have it up and running by the end of 2022. It will employ 22 people, including management and operations.

Dakota Dunes-based Tyson Fresh Meats, which operates six beef plants and six pork plants in the U.S., has supplied Jacob Stern & Sons, the largest U.S. processor and marketer of animal fats, with pork and beef-derived fats and oils for over 50 years.

The animal fat products are used for industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to animal nutrition and the growing renewable foods market.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

