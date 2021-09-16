Your Photos
Prep Athlete: Collins stars for Mankato West in senior season

By Rob Clark
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West football team is the number one ranked team in Class 5A early on in the season.

One of the reasons the Scarlets are off to a hot start is senior playmaker Mekhi Collins, who’s our Prep Athlete of the Week.

“When that ball is thrown, you can tell in his mind every ball that is coming to him, he’s going to go get it,” said J.J. Helget, Mankato West head football coach.

Mekhi Collins is an impact player on both defense and offense.

“As an OC on the Mankato West football team if I was playing against him, I’ll see him catching those touchdowns and question, will I throw the ball at him? A jump ball, I can have a pretty good wide receiver who will win those match-ups because he’s a wide receiver,” said Helget.

The North Dakota State University commit is a big target for this offense down in the red zone flashing solid routes to go along with sure hands.

“I might not be the fastest, but I feel my routes are really crisp. That’s what I perfected out here is my route running. I’d put in 2-3 hours a day, that’s what sets me apart is my route running,” said Collins.

Even with a double or triple team, the wideout still manages to make a difference in the game, whether the ball is in his hands or not.

“I kind of like it. Not only am I getting myself open, but I’m getting other dudes open. There are 11 guys on defense. Me getting triple teamed, I might not score, but as long as our team is scoring, we’re still winning a game obviously so that makes it a lot better,” said Collins.

But the biggest attribute Collins brings to the table is his leadership on and off the field.

“Guys just levitate toward him. His smile, his demeanor, the conversations he has with the guys, it’s fun to see,” said Helget.

Collins game-changing ability is why the senior is our Prep Athlete of the Week.

