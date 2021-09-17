49th Annual Mahkato Wacipi begins at Land of Memories Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year off the Mahkato Wacipi is back. The powwow is held at Land of Memories park to honor and celebrate the rich heritage of the Dakota people.

Friday was education day in which hundreds of middle school kids came to learn about the Dakota people and their culture.

“It is pretty exciting, people are so eager to connect with one another people have been coming to this powwow for many years,”

The Annual event is meant to build bridges between cultures through dancing, building, story and lessons from Dakota culture.

Educators on every level were there for education day, showing the students in importance of learning more about the indigenous culture.

“Something I have learned today is that when we are able to put our kids with our community members and have them interact and see them in new ways that really adds to their education and provides an opportunity engage in their own learning.”

The powwow is in its 49th year after taking last year off due to the pandemic.

“I love seeing the kids learn I love seeing people being able to share about their cultures and our kids being able to learn about their culture it is just wonderful to see the partnership that has comes to be with this experience that we are allowed to have.”

