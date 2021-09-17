Blue Earth County Sheriffs Office participating in scholarship fund

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Sheriffs’ Office is taking part in Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund.

The fund will award fifteen applicants $2,000 each.

It was mainly created to give some financial support to law enforcement students.

Recipients have to be in the second year of a two year law enforcement degree program, or in the third or fourth year of a *four year law enforcement degree program.

They also have to be involved in a skills program.

”Education is expensive, any benefit or any opportunity to offset some of those expenses is just a great opportunity. Again, it goes to building partnerships with communities. Offers a great opportunity for folks to provide some financial donation to the Minnesota Sheriff Association. Which is giving back to the community in a neat fashion,”

The application is available at the Blue Earth County Sheriffs Office at the Blue Earth County Justice Center.

