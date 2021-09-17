Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Blue Earth County Sheriffs Office participating in scholarship fund

It was mainly created to give some financial support to law enforcement students
It was mainly created to give some financial support to law enforcement students
It was mainly created to give some financial support to law enforcement students(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Sheriffs’ Office is taking part in Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund.

The fund will award fifteen applicants $2,000 each.

It was mainly created to give some financial support to law enforcement students.

Recipients have to be in the second year of a two year law enforcement degree program, or in the third or fourth year of a *four year law enforcement degree program.

They also have to be involved in a skills program.

”Education is expensive, any benefit or any opportunity to offset some of those expenses is just a great opportunity. Again, it goes to building partnerships with communities. Offers a great opportunity for folks to provide some financial donation to the Minnesota Sheriff Association. Which is giving back to the community in a neat fashion,”

The application is available at the Blue Earth County Sheriffs Office at the Blue Earth County Justice Center.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year old girl dies from injuries sustained after a tree branch falls on the tent she was...
Young girl dies following storm related injuries
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Window smashed by cement block at Wheels Unlimited in North Mankato.
North Mankato police investigating window damage to businesses
Jamal L. Smith, 33, is accused of shooting 56-year-old Jay Boughton in the head on July 6 as...
Man accused in road rage killing ‘too violent’ to make court
56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Witnesses: Suspect in slayings of 4 met victim at bar

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather
49th Annual Mahkato Wacipi
49th Annual Mahkato Wacipi begins at Land of Memories Park
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update