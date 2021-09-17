Drought could be affecting harvest season for farmers

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Harvest season is already underway for some farmers and there are predicted to be some difficulties for them, which are mainly caused by mother nature.

“It’s strange, you know. It’s been a really strange year with the weather,” said Tim Enz, one of the owners of Triple E Farms.

It’s having an effect on the corn’s yield, which is down eighteen bushels an acre.

That pushes farmers to think of their toes.

“How much we can pick off the ground with the combine. We are going to have run the corn head close to the ground to pick the stuff up that is down,” Enz stated.

Another aspect that has farmers worried is the increasingly high levels of winds that have been going through the region.

“Rootworm and insect damage. In some of the corn, disease damage in some, Then because it was so dry, a lot of the nutrients got taken up into producing the corn. So, the stock strength is a little weaker than normal,” MinnStar Bank Senior Ag Loan Officer Kent Thiesse stated.

”The stocks are losing their fiber and they are breaking off from the wind. We are losing corn cobs on the ground too because they’re breaking off,” Enz said.

Some local farmers are frustrated and worried about their corn and crops for harvesting.

Like Triple E Farms in St. Peter.

“Now this year it is dry and it is frustrating,” Enz explained.

There are still some positives to look at during harvest season even with everything going on.

“Best crop prices we have had in almost a decade, in about nine or ten years. Really good local prices, our prices locally compared to Chicago trade prices have stayed very strong. Even right into harvest, normally as we head into harvest we see that gap widen out a lot more,” Thiesse said.

