Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Kroger kale recalled over listeria concerns

The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best by date of Sept. 18.
The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best by date of Sept. 18.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s an important recall: Kroger is recalling its 16-ounce Kroger bagged kale product due to a possible listeria contamination.

The company made the announcement Thursday.

The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best-by date of Sept. 18.

It was sold in stores across Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio, West Virginia, Alabama and South Carolina.

If consumed, listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in people.

So far, Kroger says they have not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of the product.

The company is urging customers to either throw out the kale bag or return it for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Window smashed by cement block at Wheels Unlimited in North Mankato.
North Mankato police investigating window damage to businesses
Jamal L. Smith, 33, is accused of shooting 56-year-old Jay Boughton in the head on July 6 as...
Man accused in road rage killing ‘too violent’ to make court
FILE — Police have arrested one suspect and are seeking another in connection with the fatal...
Man arrested in fatal shootings of 4 found in Wisconsin SUV
56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Witnesses: Suspect in slayings of 4 met victim at bar

Latest News

Seven-year-old Journee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
John Wilhelm, a park visitor, said he saw searchers for Gabby Petito at Grand Teton National...
Gabby Petito searchers seen at Grand Teton National Park
There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning,...
United Airlines resolves nationwide system outage
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states