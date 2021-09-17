Your Photos
Mankato restaurant features taste of fall

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a restaurant in downtown Mankato known for taking your taste buds on a trip around the globe and now they’ve added a new item to the menu that offers a sip of fall.

Kelsey & Lisa check out The Blue Boat. Smoked cocktails are especially a hit during their campfire night, which happen every Wednesday night this fall as the weather allows. Reservations are recommended. Blue Boat is also known for highlighting local musicians. you can check out their facebook page to stay updated with their live entertainment.

