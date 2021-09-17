Paradise Center for the Arts hosting auditions for ‘Elf’ musical
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Paradise Center for the Arts will soon be hosting auditions for its holiday show “Elf: The Musical.”
Director Sandee Hardy-Hagen is looking for a cast of 12-14 adults (18 years or older) and 5-6 children to play the elves and Michael, Buddy’s brother. To be eligible, children must be at least 8 years old by Dec. 3.
“Elf: The Musical” will follow the storyline from the holiday favorite starring Will Ferrell.
Auditions are scheduled for Oct. 3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m at the Paradise Center for the Arts at 321 Central Avenue in Faribault.
Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 8-10, with additional shows being performed at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5, 11, and 12.
Audition packets are available below, as well as on the Paradise Center for the Arts’ website.
