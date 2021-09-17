Paradise Center for the Arts hosting auditions for ‘Elf’ musical

Your Photos
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Paradise Center for the Arts will soon be hosting auditions for its holiday show “Elf: The Musical.”

Director Sandee Hardy-Hagen is looking for a cast of 12-14 adults (18 years or older) and 5-6 children to play the elves and Michael, Buddy’s brother. To be eligible, children must be at least 8 years old by Dec. 3.

“Elf: The Musical” will follow the storyline from the holiday favorite starring Will Ferrell.

Paradise Community Theatre is pleased to announce Auditions for our holiday show “Elf the Musical”. Director Sandee...

Posted by Paradise Center for the Arts on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Auditions are scheduled for Oct. 3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m at the Paradise Center for the Arts at 321 Central Avenue in Faribault.

Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 8-10, with additional shows being performed at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5, 11, and 12.

Audition packets are available below, as well as on the Paradise Center for the Arts’ website.

