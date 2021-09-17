Your Photos
Young boy asks mother cat permission to adopt her baby

By Debra Dolan and WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A kitten adopted from an animal shelter in southeastern North Carolina may have hit the jackpot with his new family.

Before finalizing the decision to bring this runt home, the little boy made sure to ask the kitten’s mom for permission. He wanted to make sure she would be okay with his family adopting her baby.

Jewell Horton with the Pender County Animal Shelter said the little boy named off all the things they had for the kitten and promised to love him.

“It was the most precious thing I have ever seen,” Horton said.

The kitten was a runt and barely survived several battles with upper respiratory infections due to his small size, WECT-TV reported.

But with the help of some fighting spirit, the kitten is now in good health.

The little boy wanted to make sure the kitten's mom was okay with his family adopting her baby.
The little boy wanted to make sure the kitten's mom was okay with his family adopting her baby.(Pender County Animal Shelter)

