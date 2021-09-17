Young girl dies following storm related injuries
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A 4-year-old girl has died after a tree branch fell on her tent early Friday morning at Land of Memories Park in Mankato.
Mankato Public Safety says it happened around 2:30 Friday morning.
Lifesaving efforts were performed on the girl but unsuccessful, she was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Family members also occupying the tent were unharmed.
Thunderstorms were moving through the area at the time of the incident.
