Young girl dies following storm related injuries

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A 4-year-old girl has died after a tree branch fell on her tent early Friday morning at Land of Memories Park in Mankato.

Mankato Public Safety says it happened around 2:30 Friday morning.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on the girl but unsuccessful, she was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Family members also occupying the tent were unharmed.

Thunderstorms were moving through the area at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.