Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Young girl dies following storm related injuries

A 4-year old girl dies from injuries sustained after a tree branch falls on the tent she was...
A 4-year old girl dies from injuries sustained after a tree branch falls on the tent she was sleeping in.(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A 4-year-old girl has died after a tree branch fell on her tent early Friday morning at Land of Memories Park in Mankato.

Mankato Public Safety says it happened around 2:30 Friday morning.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on the girl but unsuccessful, she was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Family members also occupying the tent were unharmed.

Thunderstorms were moving through the area at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Window smashed by cement block at Wheels Unlimited in North Mankato.
North Mankato police investigating window damage to businesses
Jamal L. Smith, 33, is accused of shooting 56-year-old Jay Boughton in the head on July 6 as...
Man accused in road rage killing ‘too violent’ to make court
FILE — Police have arrested one suspect and are seeking another in connection with the fatal...
Man arrested in fatal shootings of 4 found in Wisconsin SUV
56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Witnesses: Suspect in slayings of 4 met victim at bar

Latest News

Mankato restaurant features taste of fall
Mankato restaurant features taste of fall
FILE - This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
Enbridge ordered to pay $3 million for groundwater leak
Mankato restaurant features taste of fall
Mankato restaurant features taste of fall
The Mankato West Scarlets took down the New Prague Trojans in four sets.
Scarlets win big over New Prague