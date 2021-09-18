Mankato Marathon changes routes, limits registrations due to COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Marathon will look a little different this year.

Last year, the annual 5k, 10k, half and full marathons were held virtually due to COVID-19.

Now, as the organization prepares to welcome competitors back to town, it’s making changes to its courses, staffing and registration to keep participants safe.

Joy Leafblad, Sports and Special Events Director at Visit Mankato said, “How we designed our course and the amount of staff that we would need to ensure safety are different. Our maximum numbers for each of our events are also reduced, keeping courses manageable and just being mindful.”

Registration is still open, but with a limited number of spots, races are filling up quickly. The full marathon is less than 60 runners away from full capacity.

