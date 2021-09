MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State volleyball team is 2-0 to start NSIC play.

After a sweep over the University of Mary on Friday, the Mavericks took down visiting Minot State 3-0 in a Saturday matinee.

MSU improves to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in conference competition.

