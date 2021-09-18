Your Photos
Out of the Darkness Walk brings those affected by suicide together

Walk unites groups who have been affected by suicide to not feel alone
Walk out of darkness
Walk out of darkness(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Out of the Darkness walk took place at Sibley Park and brought together groups of people who have all been affected by suicide. The three kilometer walk made its way down the road and by the river. Those who attended played games, wore beads which showed the type of loss they faced and wore commemorative tee shirts with the names of lost loved ones. Organizers of the event wanted to bring people together to show that they are not alone.

“It is very heartwarming because you know this is a topic that I feel like a lot of people do not want to talk about and so trying to prevent suicide or if someone they know has passed away from suicide,” organizer Brittinni Lockwood said. “They just know that they are all here together and that they are not alone.”

The walk is in its second year after going virtual last year. Organizers say that they hope to make this an annual event in Mankato.

