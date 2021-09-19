Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

#19 Minnesota State rebounds with big win over Bemidji State

The No. 19 Mavericks defend their home turf with big win on Saturday.
The No. 19 Mavericks defend their home turf with big win on Saturday.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Division II’s 19th-ranked Minnesota State football team had 550 total yards of offense in a 45-24 win over the Bemidji State Beavers at Blakeslee Stadium, on Saturday.

The Mavericks overwhelmed Bemidji State with 45-24 win.
The Mavericks overwhelmed Bemidji State with 45-24 win.(KEYC)

Junior wide reciever, Jalen Sample, caught five passes for 117 yards, marking the second time in his career he has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The victory improves the Mavericks to 2-1 on the season. Next week, MSU hits the road for a clash against Minot State.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year old girl dies from injuries sustained after a tree branch falls on the tent she was...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls girl dies following storm related injuries
Mankato Clinic has launches a Diabetes Care Center.
Mankato Clinic notifies patients of health data breach
Mankato restaurant features taste of fall
Mankato restaurant features taste of fall
Check out this week's candidates.
VOTE: Play of the Night Week 3
56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Witnesses: Suspect in slayings of 4 met victim at bar

Latest News

The Gustavus men's soccer team couldn't find the back of the net in the second half against...
#18 Gustavus drops conference clash against Carleton
The Minnesota State volleyball team is hot to begin conference play.
Mavericks down Minot State 3-0
Week 3 Play of the Night
KEYC Sports Extra Highlights
Sports Extra: Week 3