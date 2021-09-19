#19 Minnesota State rebounds with big win over Bemidji State
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Division II’s 19th-ranked Minnesota State football team had 550 total yards of offense in a 45-24 win over the Bemidji State Beavers at Blakeslee Stadium, on Saturday.
Junior wide reciever, Jalen Sample, caught five passes for 117 yards, marking the second time in his career he has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
The victory improves the Mavericks to 2-1 on the season. Next week, MSU hits the road for a clash against Minot State.
