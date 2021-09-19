Bier on Belgrade returns to North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local beers, games and live music drew community members to the 200 block of Belgrade Avenue Saturday afternoon as Bier on Belgrade made its return.

Crowds came out and enjoyed the sunshine with their favorite beers while socializing with friends and family.

“With this kind of weather and this kind of enjoyment and music it don’t get any better than this,” said North Mankato resident Warren Wagner.

After going strong for years the event took a year off because of the pandemic, but it is now officially back in full force.

“When I look around and see all of the people having fun, playing the games, drinking the beer, sitting, talking with their friends enjoying the live music it is very gratifying for me to step back and just take it all in after all the work that is done,” said Jolina Grabianowski, the Business on Belgrade treasurer.

Business on Belgrade organizes events like this one year-round to highlight the community and local businesses, and to show what lower North Mankato has to offer.

“We really like to promote our local businesses in lower North Mankato and also give our residents an opportunity to come out and have one big celebration before the weather turns cold,” Grabianowski said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.