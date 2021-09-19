Fundraiser started for family of 4-year-old killed by fallen tree branch
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A fundraiser has been set up to cover funeral costs of a 4-year-old girl who died after a tree branch fell on her tent Friday morning.
Nytalia Ashes of Sioux Falls, South Dakota was camping with her family at Land of Memories Park when the incident occurred.
A link to a PayPal fundraiser has been shared by the Mahkato Mdewakanton Association’s Facebook page.
More than $10,000 has been raised in less than 48 hours. All proceeds go directly to the Ashes family to help with funeral expenses.
